Katrina Kaif Flies Out Of Mumbai With Husband Vicky Kaushal Ahead Of Her Birthday

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted at the airport

Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the airport today as they flew out of Mumbai. Interestingly the trip comes a day before Katrina Kaif's 40th birthday. For their airport OOTDs, Katrina Kaif opted for a floral top and jeans while her husband Vicky Kaushal complemented her in a black hoodie, jeans and a cap. The couple was seen holding hands while making their way inside. Before entering the premises, they also greeted the paparazzi stationed there, smiled and posed for some pictures.

Take a look at their airport OOTD below:

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never fail to serve couple goals. Last week, Katrina Kaif treated her Instagram family with a romantic post, featuring herself and husband Vicky Kaushal. The first picture shows Vicky and Katrina posing in a cosy manner while the coffee cup and a little touch of green make the frame look perfect. The next two frames show the mandatories that accompany Vicky-Katrina's coffee mornings. The third frame shows pancake with a dollop of cream on it. Katrina wrote in the caption, "Coffee mornings..... the best..."

Take a look at Katrina's post here:

A few weeks back, the couple flew off to New York on a holiday. The actress shared a set of images of herself dressed in a lovely blue and white floral dress. In one of the photos, she is also seen sipping on a drink. In response to the post, Vicky Kaushal, the ever-doting husband, dropped two heart emojis and a heart-eyed emoji in the comments section. Actress-TV host Mini Mathur wrote, "Hi pretty. Come back already please." Singer Harshdeep Kaur said, “So pretty [heart emoji].

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in all the love coming his way for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be seen with Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas, and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.