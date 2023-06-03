Katrina Kaif Cheered For Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Then, A Cute Instagram Exchange

Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

After Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released in theatres on Friday, the actor's wife Katrina Kaif gave a big shout out to the film. Sharing a poster from the film on her Instagram story on Friday, Katrina wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team. A film made with so much heart." Vicky Kaushal replied to Katrina's Instagram story in a super cute way. He borrowed the lyrics from his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye and wrote, "Tu hai toh mujhe phir aur kya chahiye (I don't need anything else if you are there)." He added a kissing face and a red heart emoji.

Read Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Instagram exchange here:

Screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

During the film's promotion last month the actor was asked if he would ever divorce Katrina Kaif and marry someone else. His reply was, "Shaam ko ghar bhi jaana hain. Aise tedhe-medhe sawaal pooch rahe ho. Baccha hoon, abhi bada toh ho lene do. Kaise jawaab doon iska main? Itna Khatarnaak sawaal poocha hain! Sir, janmo-janmo tak [I have to go home in the evening and you are asking such twisted questions. I am still a child. Let me grow a little. How do I answer this? Such a dangerous question. Sir, for several lifetimes]."