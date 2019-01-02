Katrina Kaif Celebrating With Family In England, Welcomes New Year With A Cool Splash

Here's a glimpse of Katrina Kaif's New Year celebrations. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif welcomed 2019 in the coolest way possible way possible (literally). The actress gave her Instafam a sneak peek into her first day of the year and we bet it will make you go green with envy. Katrina decided to spend first day of the year with her dear ones. In the video, Katrina could be seen dunking and swimming in the English Channel. She wrote: "Happy first New Year day. Location - the English Channel water. Temperature- 0 degrees." Katrina accompanied the post along with four step guide to a perfect New Year. "Lessons for the New Year - Best to swim in sea in the summer months. 2 - Listen to your elders ( especially about swimming in the sea only in summer months ). 3 - Never envy others , everyone has their own struggles, we are all in this together. 4 - Try to keep your mind where your body is, not ahead of it or behind it," wrote Katrina Kaif.

We also got a glimpse of Katrina Kaif's New Year's Eve celebration through her Instagram profile. Katrina posted a picture of herself, in which she could be seen dressed in a red outfit. She captioned it: "Bye 2018, You've been swell."

Before the end of 2018, Katrina Kaif shared a picture of herself and wrote: "Fashion forecast 2019.Who else has packing anxiety? It just goes all wrong."

Katrina Kaif had two big releases in 2018 - Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and Thugs Of Hindustan, which featured Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, opposite Salman Khan, which is slated to release on Eid this year.