Katrina Kaif Asks A Hard Question: 'Do I Really Support Women As Much As I Can?'

Every girl should have equal access to education and opportunities... I'm so happy to be joining hands with Safeena and Educate Girls. They are not only champions of education, but they are tirelessly making an effort to change the mindsets of people across parameters to ensure that education for a girl child becomes norm . @educategirlsngo

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Mar 19, 2018 at 6:54am PDT