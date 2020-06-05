Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar Wants To Host These Pairs On Koffee With Karan

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the Zee Cine Awards. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

A lot can happen over a cup of coffee and who would know it better than Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar? The filmmaker, in a recent Instagram live session with designer and friend Anaita Shroff Adajania, dropped the "C" word (as in conjecture) about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Karan Johar said that he would like to bring them together on his show. "Vicky and Katrina... There is so much conjecture about them," said KJo. He added that he would also like to host Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani. He added, "In fact, Ranveer and Deepika haven't been together. It will be lovely to have them. There are lots of couples. There is a whole young gen that is all over so it would be lovely to get lots of them. Sid and Kiara... There are so many rumour mills that are buzzing. They look great together. These are all gorgeous looking couples," he said.

The Student Of The Year director clarified that he isn't saying that the aforementioned couples are in "legit relationships" (except Deepika and Ranveer, who are married). "I am not saying that all these are legit relationships, barring Ranveer and Deepika, but I am just saying they look good together. Before I get any kind of sh*t on this," said Karan Johar.

In 2018, Katrina Kaif made an appearance on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6, where she said that she would "look good with Vicky Kaushal on screen." Vicky Kaushal appeared to faint when he was told about Katrina's statement during the show.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at a dinner date, last year in Mumbai. Photos from their date went insanely viral on social media. Vicky was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. He will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht and Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh. Katrina Kaif's last release was Bharat, which clocked one year on Friday. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, opposite Akshay Kumar.