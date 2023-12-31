Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Fly Out Of Mumbai On New Year's Eve

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted at the airport.

Celeb couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the airport on Sunday morning as the duo made their way towards the airport entrance. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, dressed in their winter best, were spotted holding hands while walking as they flew out of Mumbai on New Year's eve. The duo also posed for the shutterbugs stationed outside the airport before entering the premises. This comes days after the celeb couple hosted a Christmas bash at their residence which was attended by Sunny Kaushal, Angad Bedi and many others.

In the picture shared by Vicky on Instagram, the actor is seen planting a kiss on Katrina's cheek. The holiday decor adds an extra edge to the frame. We love Vicky's Santa hat. Oh, and, not to miss Katrina's cute Christmas special accessory. Along with the picture, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Christmas is when you are here,” accompanied by a red heart and a Christmas tree emoji.

See the post below:

Angad Bedi also shared a video featuring himself, Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal. The trio are seen grooving to the late Punjabi singer Surjit Bindrakhia's iconic track Lakk Tunoo Tunoo. Angad's caption revealed that his wife, actress Neha Dhupia, was the one recording their fun moments. In his caption, Angad said, “Bas chad deyo khulla punjabiyaan nu [Let the Punjabis free].. and see the result. Neha Dhupia wants video credit!!!”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021 in Rajasthan. On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif shared screen space with Salman Khan in Tiger 3.