On Sets Of Hello & Paris In Manhattan, Kate Hudson And Javier Bardem Share Passionate Kiss

Rom-com lovers, take note! Kate Hudson and Javier Bardem have officially started filming for their upcoming movie.

The actor took to the streets of New York City on June 23 to begin production on Hello & Paris, a transatlantic love story that is already drawing comparisons to some of the genre's most beloved classics.

The talented stars were spotted shooting in Manhattan, with cameras rolling their first scene together. The chemistry looked effortless as they embraced in the middle of the streets before engaging in a passionate kiss.

The 47-year-old star was dressed in a floral-print dress with a pink shawl draped over her shoulders, while Bardem sported a cream-coloured jacket over a white button-down shirt paired with navy pants and brown loafers.

The rom-com is described as a romantic comedy in the spirit of classic films such as Sleepless in Seattle, When Harry Met Sally and You've Got Mail.

Besides Kate Hudson and Javier Bardem, Hello & Paris also brings together an ensemble cast of talented actors, including Steve Zahn, Phil Dunster, Gemma Chan, Aisling Bea, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

Rupert Penry-Jones, Trudie Styler, Amber Valletta, Bella Maclean, Eliot Sumner and Thaddea Graham will also star in key roles.

What We Know About Hello & Paris?

Written and directed by Elizabeth Chomko, Hello & Paris is loosely inspired by Deborah McKinlay's New York Times Book Review editors' choice novel, That Part Was True.

The film is produced by two-time Best Picture nominee Finola Dwyer (Brooklyn, An Education) alongside Fifth Season.

The story follows a landscape architect and a bestselling but troubled novelist who have a difficult first encounter in Paris.

Despite their rocky beginning, the pair gradually develop a connection as they exchange books and recipes while living on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

The synopsis of the film read, “After a prickly first encounter in Paris, a fiercely independent landscape architect and a crisis-ridden bestselling novelist begin a sparky, transatlantic exchange over books and recipes — only to discover that the one thing harder than being alone might be choosing not to be.”

Amazon Hold Distribution Rights

In April, Amazon MGM Studios acquired worldwide distribution rights to Hello & Paris for over $30 million, even before production had fully kicked off.