Kate Hudson And Ana de Armas Team Up For A Twisted Tale Of Desire And Deception In Erotic Thriller Palm Grove

Kate Hudson and Ana de Armas are all set to team up for an erotic thriller, titled Palm Grove. According to reports, the movie is being produced by Chernin Entertainment, the production house that recently delivered a huge hit with the horror comedy film Backrooms.

According to Deadline reports, the upcoming erotic thriller will be directed by Hungarian filmmaker Kornel Mundruczo, who made his English language debut with the 2020 film Pieces of a Woman, featuring an Oscar-nominated performance by Vanessa Kirby.

What Do We Know About Palm Grove?

The upcoming film is reportedly set in Miami's most exclusive neighbourhood, where a picture-perfect wife uncovers her husband's double life, igniting a seductive power game that turns betrayal into the most intoxicating game of her life. The film is written by James Morosini, famous for writing and directing the 2022 film I Love My Dad.

Palm Grove comes shortly after Chernin Entertainment landed Sophie Fleur de Bruijn's latest rom-com, One Month Mark, starring Jennifer Lawrence with Apple Original Films in a highly competitive situation. As per reports, Palm Grove is set to hit the streets tomorrow and is expected to attract a number of buyers given the star power of the cast.

Kate Hudson and Ana de Armas on the Work Front

Following her Oscar nomination in the 2025 film Song Sung Blue, Kate Hudson has been focusing on her television projects. She is currently serving as an executive producer and starring in the Netflix series Running Point, which has been picked up for a third season. The actress is also filming Hello & Paris opposite Javier Bardem.

On the other hand, Academy Award-nominated star Ana de Armas was recently seen in the action thriller film Ballerina. Up next, she is all set to appear in J. Blakeson's psychological thriller Sweat and Apple TV+ limited series Safe Houses, which is currently in production.

As of now fans are excited to witness the magic that these two Oscar-nominated actresses bring on screen. Further details about Palm Grove are still under wraps.