Kate Cassidy On Boyfriend Liam Payne's Tragic Death: "It Still Doesn't Feel Real"

Former One Direction member and singer Liam Payne died in November last year. Recently, his girlfriend and model Kate Cassidy spoke about Liam's final days.

"I had a responsibility, we had a responsibility. We had our dog and obviously I never, ever thought this event would occur. It was a tragic accident and I never thought that he would die young," she told The Sun.

She added, "But, you know, we did have our own separate lives - this wasn't the first time we have travelled separately. I just never thought this would have happened, that it would turn out the way it did. It still doesn't feel fully real for me that he's not here. I think of him every second."

After the news of Liam's demise broke, Kate Cassidy paid an emotional tribute to the late One Direction member, who tragically died at the age of 31. In her post, Kate thanked everyone for their "kind words and love" during this difficult time. She wrote, "Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days has felt real. I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private."

She added, "Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you, Liam."

Liam Payne died after falling three floors from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31. Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said that he fell into a courtyard at Casa Sur Hotel.

The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office confirmed to People that an autopsy revealed 25 injuries were "compatible with those caused by a fall from a height". They noted that "the head injuries were sufficient to cause death", along with internal and external haemorrhages in various parts of his body including "the skull, thorax, abdomen and limbs". According to La Nacion, hotel staff had previously contacted the police regarding an "aggressive man who may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol."

Just hours before the news of Liam's death broke, the former One Direction member was actively sharing his updates on social media. The singer was on a vacation in Buenos Aires with his girlfriend and influencer Kate Cassidy. An hour before his death, Liam posted several Snapchat Stories, where he was seen posing at the breakfast table.

He said, "Lovely day in Argentina," while teasing Kate for leaving her hat on the table. "Children," he jokingly muttered. He continued, "It's a lovely day here in Argentina," as he captured the lush backyard, palm trees and clear blue skies. "This is the breakfast table. Just enjoying coffee and breakfast even though it's 1 PM," he said.

Kate chimed in with a laugh, "Literally, we sleep in every day until at least 12. We're such losers." Liam Payne's last Snapchat story was a mirror selfie of them in swimsuits. ICYDK, the couple began dating in October 2022.

Born in Wolverhampton, England, Liam Payne first gained attention as a contestant on The X Factor in 2008 but was eliminated. He returned two years later, joining Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik to form One Direction, which finished third on the show and was subsequently signed to Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment.

During their active years from 2010 to 2016, One Direction became one of the most successful boy bands in history, selling over 70 million records globally. After announcing an indefinite hiatus, the members pursued solo careers.

Liam Payne started his solo career in 2017 with the hit single Strip That Down, featuring Quavo, which reached the top 10 in the US and peaked at No. 3 in the UK. His debut album, LP1, released in December 2019, reached No. 17 in the U.K. Last year, he released his latest single, Teardrops, along with an acoustic version.