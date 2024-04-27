Kashmera Shah Touches Govinda's Feet At Arti Singh's Wedding. Watch

Kashmera Shah at Arti Singh's wedding.

Arti Singh said 'I do' to businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25. The actress' wedding was a star-studded affair. However, the highlight of the wedding was Arti Singh's "Chi-Chi Mama" Govinda attending the festivities amid a family feud with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. Kashmera Shah recently shared a video featuring moments from her sister-in-law Arti Singh's wedding. In the video, we witness a touching gesture as Kashmera bows to touch the feet of Govinda as he steps onto the stage to congratulate the newlyweds. Govinda warmly hugs Krushna and Kashmera's sons and showers them with kisses on their foreheads. Later, the family poses together on stage.

Expressing gratitude, Kashmera Shah thanked Govinda and his son Yashvardhan Ahuja for being a special part of Arti's big day. Captioning the video on Instagram, she wrote, "What a beautiful wedding. Just like you wanted it and you looked like an absolute doll Arti Singh. Dipak Chauhan you were such a trooper wearing the heavy outfits and letting me pull your ear. Thank you everyone for coming. Sorry if we missed meeting anyone. Big thank you to the one and only #heronumber1 and Yashvardhan Ahuja for being a part of the festivities."

Earlier, in a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Krushna said, “Arey hum sab kitne khush hai aap dekho, media bhi, hum sab log khush hai. (Look, we are all so happy, even the media, we are all happy.)” When asked if she took Govinda's blessings by touching his feet, Kashmera responded, “Obviously. He has always been sweet. Aur unhone mere dono bacho ko bless kiya, aashirwad diya. (He also blessed both my kids.) I am very happy.”

Several celebrities including Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Bashu, Farah Khan, Anu Malik, Arbaaz Khan, Sajid Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sana Makbul, Kishwer Merchantt and Yuvika Chaudhary among others attended the actress' wedding. Her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala, Hindustani Bhau and Paras Chhabra were also pictured at the event.