Karwa Chauth Throwback: Bipasha Basu's Festive Pic With Husband Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu with Karan Singh Grover. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Bipasha Basu dug out a throwback from her first celebrations after her wedding. She shared a few throwback shots of herself with husband Karan Singh Grover and she wrote, "Our first Karwa Chauth post our wedding. Time has flown by so fast. My love and prayers for you Karan Singh Grover have only gotten stronger and stronger each year. You are my person, my forever, my heart, my life, my everything. Monkey love forever Happy Karwa Chauth to all #monkeylove."

Check out Bipasha Basu's post here:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed a baby girl in November last year and they named her Devi. The couple frequently share posts with their daughter on social media. Here's a post from their Durga Puja celebrations. ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married on April 2016. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. The couple co-starred in the web-series Dangerous. They welcomed a daughter in November last year and they named her Devi.

Bipasha Basu is best-known for her roles in films such as Dhoom 2, Jism, Phir Hera Pheri, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Raaz, among others. The actress was a supermodel before entering films. She was also a presenter of the TV show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajnabee in 2001.