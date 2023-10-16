Lakme Fashion Week: Bipasha Basu Owns The Ramp. 'Queen Continues To Slay,' Say Fans

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: bipashabasu)

This video of Bipasha Basu walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week has the Internet's heart. The Dhoom 2 star, who gave birth to her daughter Devi last year, made a comeback on ramp in a stunning red gown and fans can't get enough of her. In a video posted by the actress herself on her Instagram feed, she was seen walking with a smile on her face in a flowy gown with a cape. The actress and mom captioned the video "Love yourself at every stage of your life. Wear your confidence." Her husband Karan Singh Grover was one of the first to drop a comment below the post. He wrote, "I do I do love yourself with my breath."

Fans also flocked to her comment section to praise the actress on her latest stint. One wrote, "Stunning - queen continues to slay," while another commented, "What a beautiful woman, inside and out. Wife and mom."

Another fan complimented the actress on her ""skin glow" as she wrote, "Beautiful woman, it's your skin glow for me. Another gushed, "More power to amazing women."

Watch Bipasha Basu walk the ramp in style:

Besides Bipasha, Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty were among the other celebrities who participated at the fashion event this year. Newlywed Parineeti Chopra walked the ramp, wearing sindoor and chooras while Kiara Advani set the stage on fire in a shimmery dress.

See how Bollywood stars lit up the fashion event:

Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married on April 2016. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. The couple co-starred in the web-series Dangerous. They welcomed a daughter in November last year and they named her Devi.

Bipasha Basu is best-known for her roles in films such as Dhoom 2, Jism, Phir Hera Pheri, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Raaz, among others.