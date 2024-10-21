Karwa Chauth 2024: Vikrant Massey Touches Wife Sheetal Thakur's Feet. See Pic

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur celebrated Karwa Chauth at their residence on Sunday. On Monday, the 12th Fail actor shared a bunch of images on his Instagram feed. In the first image, Sheetal can be seen looking at her husband through a sieve - the prime ritual of the ceremony. In the next slide, Sheetal can be seen touching Vikrant's feet. In the next image, Vikrant touches Sheetal's feet. In the last slide, Vikrant can be seen holding a glass while Sheetal sips from it. Sharing the pictures, Vikrant Massey simply captioned them, "Ghar" (home). Sumona Chakravarti wrote in the caption, "3rd picture - best," referring to the click where Vikrant touched Sheetal's feet. Take a look:

Vikrant and Sheetal shared a collab post to announce the name of their son in February. In the first picture, Sheetal, clad in a pink saree, can be seen holding the child in her arms while Vikrant adorably looks at him. In the second picture, a toy can be spotted on which Vardaan is written. The couple wrote in the caption, "Nothing short of a blessing...We named him VARDAAN!!!" Take a look at the post here:

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur began dating in 2015. They have worked together in the Ekta Kapoor-backed series Broken But Beautiful. Vikrant Massey is best known for his roles in films such as Haseen Dilruba, Chhapak and Gaslight. Vikrant Massey won the trophy of the Best Actor (Critics) at the Filmfare Awards 2024 for 12th Fail in which he played the real-life character of an IPS officer.