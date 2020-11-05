Karwa Chauth 2020: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Mush Fest From Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra just shared a Karwa Chauth greeting on social media on Thursday morning and we are smitten. The actress, who is currently staying in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas, shared two pictures from the festivities. In the first picture, the Quantico actress can be seen being her stunning self as she happily poses for the camera, dressed in a red saree, which she paired with a golden noodle strap blouse. Priyanka finished off her look with drop earrings, sindoor and a tiny bindi. In another picture, she can be seen curled up in her husband Nick Jonas' arms. She captioned the post: "Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating. I love you Niick Jonas."

Nick Jonas also shared a post on his Instagram profile. Sharing the same pictures on his profile, he wrote: "Happy Karwa Chauth everyone. Blessed to have my beautiful wife home."

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. The couple later hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. They first met at the 2017 Met Gala. They frequently share loved-up posts together.

Priyanka Chopra recently unveiled the cover of her memoir titled Unfinished, which will be published by Penguin Random House. In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress has many projects lined-up, which include Netflix's adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling. The actress also signed Amazon's Citadel and Sangeet Project. The actress recently announced a Hollywood film with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.