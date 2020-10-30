I Need You Christmas: Priyanka Chopra Is 'Obsessed' With Jonas Brothers' Holiday Song. It Made Sophie Turner Cry

Jonas Brothers just released I Need You Christmas (courtesy jonasbrothers)

Just like last year, Jonas Brothers set the Christmas mood with a warm, fuzzy holiday song. I Need You Christmas, released on Halloween eve, is a throwback to Jonas Brothers' childhood memories of celebrating the winter festival. Needless to say that Jonas Brothers' I Need You Christmas got the biggest shout-outs from their respective counterparts. Actress Priyanka Chopra, married to Nick Jonas, wrote in an Instagram story: "You guys are going to love this one. I'm obsessed. Meanwhile, the Christmas song made Joe Jonas' wife Sophie Turner weep: "I'm not crying b****, you are," she wrote in her Instagram story. Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra, on Nick Jonas' post, dropped this adorable comment: "I Need You Christmas is the most amazing song of the year, I promise."

I Need You Christmas is all about memorable fam-jams around a magically lit Christmas tree, catching up with loved ones, mistletoe, angels and waiting for Santa Clause. Jonas Brothers shared the many emotions and memories attached to the song and wrote: "For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled. It brings us back to spending time with family setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us. We love you guys very much!"

Here is Jonas Brothers' I Need You Christmas:

Jonas Brothers had released the song Like It's Christmas around this time last year.