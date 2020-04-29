Kartik Aaryan's Irrfan Khan Connection And The Maqbool Task He Fails At

Irrfan Khan in a still from Maqbool (courtesy kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan, who stepped into Bollywood with 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, shared about his connection with Irrfan Khan since the beginning of his career. Irrfan Khan's death on Wednesday shocked the film fraternity, with tributes pouring in on social media, and among them is Kartik Aaryan's post about about how Irrfan Khan unknowingly stayed with him all these years. Describing Irrfan as the "First face that comes to mind when we think actor," Kartik revealed that during his acting workshop for his debut movie, he was asked to enact one of Irrfan Khan's scenes from Maqbool. Kartik, who failed then, is still trying. "My first ever acting was in a workshop for my first film where all I had to do was try to recreate a scene of Irrfan sir from Maqbool. And I failed. I keep trying that scene often. And I fail," he wrote in his tribute post for Mr Khan. Kartik stepped into Bollywood some eight years after Maqbool released.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, 2003 film Maqbool was among Irrfan Khan's highly acclaimed movies. The film was Mr Bhardwaj's onscreen adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth. The film's cast also included Tabu, Pankaj Kapur, Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah. Irrfan was cast as Miyan Maqbool, the film's equivalent to Macbeth while Tabu played Nimmi, the film version of Lady Macbeth. Mr Bhardwaj, who also directed Irrfan Khan in Haider and 7 Khoon Maaf, attended the last rites of Irrfan Khan on Wednesday afternoon.

Irrfan Khan died in Mumbai on Wednesday after being admitted to a the hospital on Tuesday because of colon infection. He was 53.

Angrezi Medium remains Mr Khan's last film. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons.