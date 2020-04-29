Irrfan Khan's Last Rites: Vishal Bhardwaj, Tigmanshu Dhulia And Others Pay Their Respects

Vishal Bhardwaj and Tigmanshu Dhulia at the Mumbai hospital.

Highlights Irrfan Khan died in Mumbai on Wednesday

His final rites were performed at 3 pm in Mumbai

His friends and colleagues from the film industry paid their last respect

Several of Irrfan Khan's friends and colleagues braved the lockdown in Mumbai to attend the actor's last rites. Irrfan Khan, 53, died in the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer. He was buried soon after. A statement from the family after the last rites took place read, "Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he's in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss."

Family members and many from the film fraternity were pictured at the hospital before Irrfan Khan's last rites; everyone wore masks in compliance with lockdown rules. Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who directed Irrfan Khan in Maqbool, Haider and 7 Khoon Maaf, was photographed at the hospital as was Tigmanshu Dhulia who directed Irrfan Khan in the award-winning Paan Singh Tomar.

Director Abhinay Deo, who worked with Irrfan Khan in one of his recent films - the 2018 black-comedy Blackmail, which released after the actor began his cancer treatment - was also spotted at the hospital.

Vishal Bhardwaj was photographed arriving at the hospital.

Tigmanshu Dhulia at the hospital.

Abhinay Deo was also there.

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons were photographed at the Mumbai hospital.

Irrfan Khan's wife and their son at the hospital.

Irrfan Khan spent his final hours "surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about," his family said in a statement. An excerpt from the statement read: "It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace."

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in March 2018 and flew to London for treatment. The actor finally returned to India September last year.

Irrfan Khan's last film was Angrezi Medium, which released just weeks before his death.