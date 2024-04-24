Vishal Bhardwaj's Verdict On Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Enjoyed It And At The Same Time I Hated It'

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: myreview24)

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is the latest celebrity to share his thoughts on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-discussed film Animal. In a recent interview with Firstpost the Khufiya director said, "I think the recent hit film Animal is all what you are saying is all there. And we have a typical hero, too. That's one of the biggest hits of all time. People still watch and still want that kind of movie. It's a big surprise that there is a huge audience for that kind of film as well.” “I have still not made up my mind what to feel about that film, because I enjoyed it, and at the same time I hated it,” he added.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which was released in December last year, continues to make headlines. Previously, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta watched the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial for the second time and shared his thoughts about the film. In a note on X (formerly known as Twitter), Sanjay Gupta wrote, “I watched Animal for the second time. I liked it way more than the first time. It stands tall on Sandeep Vanga Reddy's direction and Ranbir Kapoor's performance.” He added, “Apart from that the writing, every scene has been dealt to the extreme. So much hard work and perseverance.”

Before this, Kareena Kapoor, who recently featured in Crew, heaped praise on her cousin Ranbir Kapoor for his acting skills and "charming" attitude on the podcast show Bebo On TRS recently. Kareena Kapoor was asked on the show how Ranbir managed to play such a dark character in Animal. Reflecting on an actor's method of acting, Kareena said, "Empathy is such an important aspect of acting. In your performance, to be empathetic towards another person and to feel that what the other characters are feeling and to bring out that emotion is also so important. Empathy is important in performances."