Irrfan Khan Was Shah Rukh's 'Inspiration' - A Black And White Memory

Shah Rukh Khan, who worked with Irrfan Khan in 2009 movie Billu, remembered the late actor in a message guaranteed to shatter your already broken heart into a million little pieces. Shah Rukh also attached a black and white throwback photo, featuring Irrfan and described his one-time co-star as his friend, inspiration and much more. "My friend... inspiration and the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul, Irrfan bhai... Will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives," tweeted Shah Rukh and added an Urdu sher by poet Mir Taqi Mir. Shah Rukh and Irrfan's film Billu was directed by Priydarshan and produced by SRK's Red Chillies. Irrfan featured as a poor barber while Shah Rukh transferred his real life persona into his onscreen character, playing a superstar.

Irrfan Khan died in Mumbai on Wednesday after being admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday. He was 53. Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's tweet for Irrfan here:

My friend...inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai...will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives.

Love u pic.twitter.com/yOVoCete4A — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 29, 2020

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in for the Piku star, remembering him as the magnificent actor he was, from all of Bollywood. Megastar Kamal Haasan also mourned Irrfan Khan on Twitter. Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor, Kajol and others have flooded twitter, saying: "You are the best we have."

Angrezi Medium remains Mr Khan's last film. Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018, completed the shooting of Angrezi Medium in a few months last year. Irrfan, who was undergoing treatment for cancer in London, returned to the English capital after wrapping Angrezi Medium. Just ahead of the trailer release of Angrezi Medium, Irrfan told his fans via a video message that he won't be part of the film's promotions, hinting at his declining health.

Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons.