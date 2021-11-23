Kartik Aaryan's Birthday Party Guest List: Malavika Mohanan, Alaya F And Other Stars

Malavika Mohanan, Alaya F at Kartik Aaryan's birthday party.

Highlights Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 31st birthday on Monday

He invited his friends from the industry to the party

The actor was last seen in 'Dhamaka'

So Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 31st birthday on Monday and he did it in style. The actor invited his friends from the film industry to a party that he hosted at a Mumbai eatery. The guestlist included his co-stars Bhumi Pednekar, Amruta Subhash, Alaya Furniturewalla among others. TV producer Ekta Kapoor, with whom Kartik recently worked in a film titled Freddy, was also present at the party. Other stars including Malavika Mohanan, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aayush Sharma were also a part of the birthday party.

Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in black.

Bhumi Pednekar at the party.

Malavika Mohanan wore a pink outfit to the party.

Malavika Mohanan at the aprty.

Kartik's Dhamka co-star Amruta Subhash happily posed for the cameras.

Amruta Subhash at the party.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra were the definition of yin-yang.

Fatima and Sana at Kartik's party.

Alaya Furniturewalla, who worked with Kartik in Freddy, also received an invite.

Alaya was all smiles.

So did Freddy producer Ekta Kapoor.

Ekta Kapoor at the party.

Actor Aayush Sharma greeted the media.

Aayush Sharma at the party.

Filmmakers Subhash Ghai and Aanand L Rai also attended the party.

Subhash Ghai posed for the cameras.

Aanand L Rai at the party.

Kartik Aaryan stepped into Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Kaanchi-The Unbreakable, Luka Chuppi , Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Netflix's Dhamaka. The actor will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. He will also feature in Freddy.