Kartik Aaryan: "You Will See An Intense Side Of Me In Basu Da's Musical Love Story"

Kartik Aaryan rose to fame with his debut Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) and left a lasting impression in the hearts of the audience with his viral monologue.

Since then, he has been the undisputed king of rom-coms with films like Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh.



But beyond the quirky titles and witty dialogues, his take on love remains refreshingly real. Whether on screen or off it, Kartik believes in simplicity when it comes to matters of the heart.

Kartik is gearing up for an exciting slew of films, and he promises that it will reveal a never-seen-before side of him on the big screen.

Speaking on the same, he shared, "Every film I've done has shown different shades of love—some fun, some intense, some heartbreaking. And just like my characters, I've evolved too. I think romance has always been my strong suit, and I'm grateful filmmakers see that, too. And honestly, my approach to relationships in real life helps me bring out the best on screen, too. It's all connected, and it always reflects."

The actor added, "Audiences and fans only connect with us as performers when we can bring that authenticity to our characters. You will see an intense, never-seen-before side of me in Basu da's musical love story and then you will see me playing a fun, character with gravitas in Sameer Vidwans' Tu Mera Main Teri, Main Tera Tu Meri. 2025 is shaping up to be a romantic year for me."

Kartik Aaryan's last film was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri in 2024. The film got immense love from the audience, just like its previous instalments, with Kartik's dedicated fans cheering on for him at the movies.