Kartik Aaryan Shares An Adorable Post With His Pet Pooch: "Happiness Is Coming Back Home To Katori"

Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram entry has left us gushing. Why? Well, he has posted a super-adorable video with Katori Aaryan. ICYDK: Katori is Kartik's pet pooch. The clip captures Kartik, dressed in a white T-shirt and denim, playing with his fur friend. Kartik's smile is clear proof of how happy his furry companion makes him. The video is a tad bit special for Kartik as he came back home to Katori after a long time. “Happiness = coming back home to Katori,” read the side note. The song Samjho Na by Aditya Rikhari playing in the background encapsulates Kartik's love for his pet. Bhumi Pednekar reacted to the picture by dropping a red heart emoji.

Kartik Aaryan often shares adorable glimpses of Katori Aaryan on social media. DYK the pooch has her own Instagram account as well? On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Kartik shared another video with Katori on the platform. His sister Kritika Tiwari also made it to the clip. She was carrying the pet in her arms.

Previously, Kartik Aaryan offered a fun spin to his intense prep session for the Kabir Khan-directed film Chandu Champion. Courtesy? Katori Aaryan, of course. The video shows Kartik asking his pet, “Kaise banegi Katori Champion (how will Katori become a champion?)”. Along with the post Kartik wrote, “Katori Champiyon”. Here's the video:

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan revealed the reason behind naming his pet Katori. He said, “She is Katroi Aaryan because jab woh gharpe aayi thi she looked like a bowl. Itni choti si and katori jaise hi dimaag mai tha. Toh isliye katori rakh diya naam, uska haircut bhi katori jasisa hai (We named her Katori Aaryan as when she came home she looked like a small bowl. She was so tiny and cute and 'katori' name came to our minds. So we named her Katori and her haircut is also like a katori)."

Workwise, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also features Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan in key roles.