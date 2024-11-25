Kartik Aaryan Is "Living His Dream" As He Dances To <i>Pehla Pehla Pyaar</i> With Madhuri Dixit. Watch

As Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, he never misses a chance to hang out with his co-stars from the movie. On Monday, he channelled his inner Prem as he performed a slow, romantic dance with Madhuri Dixit, who played Manjulika in the film, on the song Pehla Pehla Pyar from her 1994 movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! But there's a Bhool Bhulaiyaa twist to it in the end.

Kartik shared the heartwarming yet hilarious video on his Instagram, which ended with Madhuri channeling her inner Manjulika as she held Kartik's neck. Along with the video, Kartik added the caption, "Living my dream Rooh Baba and Manju in every universe #BackToWork #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

The post soon gained engagement from their fans and internet users, who were quick to share their heartfelt comments on the post. "The twist at the end makes us all go 'He Hari Ram,'" wrote one user, while another wrote, "Rooh Baba & Manju sets the world on fire," and another user commented, "Manifesting this lit jodi in another movie together." Echoing the emotion of every 90s kid, one user wrote, "kartik living the dream of every 90s boy!"

Watch the video here:

Pehla Pehla Pyar, which originally featured Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in a crucial moment in the movie, is sung by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. The music was composed by Raam Laxman and the lyrics were written by Dev Kohli.

Madhuri and Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Rajpal Yadav, among others. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie was released in theatres on November 1. The horror-comedy clashed with Rohit Shetty's cop drama, Singham Again at the box office.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)