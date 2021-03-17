Kartik Aaryan Shares A Pic Of His 'Most Loyal Fan'

Kartik Aaryan shared this picture on Instagram.(Image courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of his "most loyal fan" on social media on Wednesday. The actor shared a picture of a girl posing with one of his posters put up in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. "My most loyal fan, Dr Kritika Tiwari. She follows me everywhere," he wrote in the caption of his post. The girl in Kartik's Instagram post is none other than his beloved sister Kritika Tiwari. In the picture, she can be seen re-creating Kartik's pose from the poster that she poses with. She can be seen wearing a denim jacket over a yellow t-shirt and posing with her arms crossed over her chest just like Kartik has in the poster.

Kartik's sister reacted to the post and corrected him by telling him that she is his "fam" and not "fan." "Kartik Aaryan "fam" hota hai," she wrote in the comments section of the post. Kartik replied with an irritated face emoji to his sister's comment. He also shared the same picture of Kritika posing with his poster on his Instagram story with the song 'Jabra Fan' playing in the background.

Kartik is quite close to his sister and is several times seen pulling his sister's leg on social media. Kritika is also a part of many of Kartik's Instagram feeds. Remember the video of Kartik losing to his sister in a match of table tennis? In the video, the siblings could be seen enjoying a match of table tennis which Kartik eventually lost.

In terms of work, Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. He currently has Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2in pipeline.