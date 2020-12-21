Presenting Kartik Aaryan's First Look From Dhamaka

Kartik Aaryan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Almost a month after announcing his new film Dhamaka, Kartik Aryan shared his first look from the movie and it is intense. Introducing his character Arjun Pathak, Kartik wrote: "Miliye #ArjunPathak se #Dhamaka." In the picture, Kartik Aaryan can be seen wearing a blue shirt with blood stains on it. He paired his shirt with a blue blazer. He can be seen sporting a pair of spectacles, beard and long hair, quite different from all the characters he has played in his previous films.

"Amazing" was the general sentiment in the comments section of Kartik Aaryan's latest post. Take a look:

On his 30th birthday, Kartik Aaryan announced his collaboration with director Ram Madhvani, who is known for helming the 2016 film Neerja. Sharing a motion poster of the film, Kartik Aaryan wrote: "Aaj mera birthday hai. #DHAMAKA hona chahiye."

In Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan will reportedly play the role of a journalist. However, neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed the news yet.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, in which he shared screen space with Sara Ali Khan. The Imtiaz Ali-directed film was a sequel to Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan's 2009 Love Aaj Kal.

The actor has till now worked in films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi, Guest Iin London, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor has a couple of films lined up - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2.