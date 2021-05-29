Kartik Aaryan Is A 'Fan' Of His Fans. Proof? This Heartwarming Throwback Video

A still from the video featuring Kartik Aaryan and his fan. (Image courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Looks like Kartik Aaryan is missing interacting with his fans as the 30-year-old actor, on Saturday, dropped a throwback video featuring him and his fans. The video that Kartik Aaryan shared on Instagram captures a very adorable moment between him and one of his female fans. In the video, Kartik's fan can be seen going down on her knees for him. Reciprocating the heartwarming gesture, Kartik Aaryan also went down on his knees and kissed her hand. The video looks from one of his promotional events as it features him on a stage, as a sea of fans can be seen gathered in front of the stage. In the caption of the post, Kartik shared how he is a "fan" of his fans. "Is it called fanception because I'm a fan of my fans? Can keep going forever just for this feeling," he wrote in the caption of the post.

The actor's post received scores of comments from his fans. The post also received a comment from TV producer Ekta Kapoor. "Wow," Ekta Kapoor wrote and added heart emojis along with the comment. "You are a national crush," a fan of the actor declared in the comments section of his post.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's video here:

Yesterday, the actor had dropped a shirtless picture of himself, which he thought resembled to a sequence from the film Titanic. In the aforementioned sequence, Kate Winslet had posed naked for Leonardo DiCaprio, who was painting her sketch. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan wrote: "Kartik Aaryan 1 - 0 Kate Winslet."

Check out the picture here:

In terms of work, Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal . He will next be seen in Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 .