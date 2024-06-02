Watch: Kartik Aaryan Screams With Joy After Real Madrid Wins UEFA Champions League

Image instagrammed by Kartik Aaryan. (courtesy: KartikAaryan)

Kartik Aaryan is a true-blue football fan. Don't believe us? Go check out his latest Instagram post. On Sunday, the star posted a video from Wembley Stadium in London, UK. Of course, Kartik attended the UEFA Champions League final game between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Real Madrid won the Champions League for the 15th time. They defeated Dortmund 2-0. In the clip, shared by Kartik on Instagram, the actor is seen cheering for Los Blancos. The actor, who was in a suit, even unbuttoned his shirt to show the Real Madrid jersey that he was wearing. In his caption, Kartik teased his upcoming film Chandu Champion, and wrote, “Champions...Hala Madrid!!”

Kartik Aaryan also posted a video featuring the jam-packed Wembley Stadium.

Kartik Aaryan posted another video of “winners” Real Madrid posing with the trophy.

In this video, Kartik Aaryan, after the winning moment, unbuttons his shirt to show the Real Madrid jersey.

Kartik Aaryan uploaded an oh-so-happy snap with none other than Luis Figo, a Real Madrid legend, the current UEFA ambassador. In the frame, Figo can be giving a ball to the actor. Kartik captioned the post, "Ye ball toh main hi rakhunga #Figo [I will keep this ball.]"

Wait, there is more. Ahead of the match, Kartik Aaryan shared a snap and said that he is “ready for the Finals.”

On Saturday, Kartik Aaryan shared another video with Spanish footballer Luis Garcia. The two are seen predicting the UEFA Final result. While Luis Garcia guessed that Dortmund would defeat Real Madrid with a score of 2-1, the actor said that Real Madrid would win.

The side note read, “Here's a Champion prediction alongside #ChampionsLeague winner Luis Garcia for the UCL final ! Let us know in the comments who will win tonight ?”

Check out Kartik Aaryan posing alongside the “Champion's Trophy”

Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion will be released on June 14.