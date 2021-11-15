Kartik Aaryan Eating Street Food Off His Lamborghini Bonnet Is Sending The Internet Into Meltdown

A recent picture of Kartik Aaryan.

On Sunday, Kartik Aaryan did something that put him on the list of trends and for all the good reasons. The actor, who was returning from the sets of Bigg Boss 15, stopped his recently-purchased black Lamborghini in front of a roadside Chinese food stall and ordered fast food for himself and his acquaintance. Pictures of the actor eating Chinese food on the bonnet of his Lamborghini have impressed the Internet, with many calling the actor "down to earth" and "simple." On pictures of Kartik Aaryan relishing roadside fast food posted on fan clubs, some of the comments read "he is so down to earth" and "he is such a simple human being #simplicityrocks."

See pictures of Kartik Aaryan eating Chinese food at a snack corner in Juhu here:

Even Kartik Aaryan reshared a photo of himself posted by a paparazzo and captioned it: "Bada #Dhamaka daar Chinese tha yaar."

Kartik Aaryan was promoting his upcoming film Dhamaka on the sets of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 on Saturday. Dhamaka will release in theatres on November 19.

In terms of work, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, in which he shared screen space with Sara Ali Khan. The film was directed by Imtiaz Ali. Kartik has featured in several films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Other than Dhamaka, his upcoming projects are Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyanarayan Ki Katha.