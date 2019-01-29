Kartik Aaryan And Sunny Leone's Comedy Of Errors At Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Launch

Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Leone at Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch event in Mumbai

At Dabboo Ratnani's star-studded calendar launch event in Mumbai, actors Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Leone had a candid moment when they were photographed holding each other's portraits and going by the photos, it appears that they didn't realise the mix-up initially. The pictures of Kartik and Sunny are all over the Internet and their expressions just cannot be missed. Later, they exchanged the portraits and posed with Dabboo Ratnani. Kartik's calendar shot features him on a bed with unkempt hair and he poses with two kittens while Sunny's looks ravishing in a black and red combo. "Here it is everyone. Love my shot in the 2019 Dabboo Ratnani calendar," she wrote. Kartik hasn't shared his on social media yet.

Here the pictures of Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Leone from last night's calendar launch.

The launch took place last night and several Bollywood celebs like Rekha, Vidya Balan, Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani, Twinkle Khanna, Kriti Sanon added stardust to the event. Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar came with rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Paltan actor Harshvardhan Rane was also accompanied by rumoured girlfriend Kim Sharma.

Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, and Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu represented the TV industry at Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch event.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan, last seen in 2018's blockbuster film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has Luka Chuppi in the pipeline. The film, also starring Kriti Sanon, releases on March 1. Meanwhile, Sunny Leone's upcoming project is Tamil film Veeramadevi.