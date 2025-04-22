Inside Karisma And Kareena Kapoor's Fun-Filled Moments From Mother Babita's Birthday

Babita Kapoor celebrated her 78th birthday on April 20. The veteran actress celebrated her birthday with her daughters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.

On Monday, Karisma shared pictures from the intimate celebration on Instagram. The opening frame featured Karisma dressed in a pink ensemble. Next, we can see Karisma posing with Easter eggs in her hands.

The diva also shared a picture of the birthday cake. Oh, and not to miss the million-dollar selfie featuring Karisma and Kareena. The two are wearing bunny hats, made by Kareena's children - Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.

Karisma Kapoor has shared the pictures with a bunch of emojis. Reacting to the post, Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Love it."

Earlier this month, Karisma Kapoor marked National Siblings Day by sharing a sweet throwback picture with her sister Kareena Kapoor on Instagram. In the pic, the two look cute as cupcakes in their ensembles.

The caption accompanying the picture read, “Missed National Siblings Day yesterday. Always Twinning, Winning and of course Eating together.”

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix film Murder Mubarak. The actress played Shehnaz Noorani, a character vying for the presidency of a Delhi-based elite club.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the thriller premiered in March last year. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra and Sanjay Kapoor in key roles.

Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff.