Kareena Kapoor Khan Heaps Praises On Sharmila Tagore's Comeback To Bengali Cinema: "She Will Always Be The Original Bengal Tigress"

Sharmila Tagore is renowned for her work in Bengali cinema, especially with the great Satyajit Ray. She made a comeback to Bengali Cinema after 14 years. Her new film Puratawn is receiving a lot of love in theatres.

Sharmila Tagore's daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan has now sent love for her comeback and had the loveliest of things to say.

In a video shared by the Puratawn team, Kareena said, "Hi, this is Kareena Kapoor Khan, and I'd like to send my best wishes to the iconic, legendary Sharmila Tagore, my mother-in-law, who is finally returning to Bengali cinema after almost 14 years. She was, and always will be the original Bengal tigress. I think everyone is looking forward to seeing this beautiful film. So am I, in cinemas. So I'd like to send my heartiest congratulations and all the very best to the entire team."

Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Saba Pataudi too sent best wishes to Sharmila Tagore.

Soha shared a slew of BTS stills from Puratawn and penned down, "Celebrating Amma in #Puratawn - her wonderful return to Bengali cinema after almost two decades #bts. As someone once told me - for us, Sharmila Thakur is not a person, she's an emotion!"

Puratawn by Suman Ghosh revolves around the story of a mother (Sharmila Tagore) and her daughter (Rituparna Sengupta). The story highlights pertinent topics of memory loss caused by age-related ailments, as well as the lingering feeling of the past. The film features Indraneil Sengupta and Rituparna Sengupta in key roles.

