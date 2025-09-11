Karisma Kapoor's Lawyer Reveals Why Actor Refused Portuguese Citizenship For Her And Kids

The inheritance dispute over late businessman Sunjay Kapur's vast fortune has taken another turn. Recently, Karisma Kapoor's legal team raised serious doubts about the authenticity of the will that named his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, as the sole beneficiary.

What's Happening

Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, has backed Karisma Kapoor and her children, Samaira and Kiaan, in contesting the will. In a statement to Republic World, Mandhira said it was "a shocker" that her brother's two children were not mentioned in the will, despite his bond with them.

"It is not in his character to do this. We are definitely going to question this, and we are worried about this because he has three kids. There is a will, but we don't even know what is there in the will, where is all this from, we are in the dark," she added.

On the other hand, Karisma's lawyer argued that the litigation was aimed solely at protecting Sunjay's children. "Karisma Kapoor doesn't want anything for herself, the entire aim of this litigation is to secure her children in the manner in which her late ex-husband wanted them to be secure," he told the press. He clarified that a trust deed exists covering some of Sunjay's assets, but the contested will concerns his personal properties in India and overseas.

Karisma's advocate also questioned the estate's valuation, dismissing reports pegging it at Rs 30,000 crore as "a press creation." He explained that without disclosure of Sunjay's personal assets, no accurate valuation can be made. The lawyer further challenged Priya Sachdev's claim that Karisma's children had already received Rs 1,900 crore.

"If the estate is Rs 30,000 crore and they are only getting Rs 1900 crore... actually, there are only five class one heirs - mother, 3 children and Priya - why is she not disclosing a will, if it's genuine. The children are not getting whatever they are getting at the mercy of Mrs Kapur. These are assets of Sunjay Kapur, nobody is doing us a favour. Is Priya Sachdev going to forsake the remaining Rs 28,000 crore that goes to her, what kind of a rubbish is this?" the advocate added.

On the reported March 21 will that left everything to Priya, Karisma's lawyer said, "We haven't seen the will so can't say but now the court has compelled a disclosure. So, we will know what this will is about."

Background

The Kapur family dispute has intensified after Karisma and Sunjay's children moved court alleging forgery of the will. They were later joined by Rani Kapur and now Mandhira Kapur Smith in questioning the document's legitimacy.

Adding to the suspicion, Karisma's lawyer pointed out that in May 2025, two months after the will was said to have been signed, Sunjay was actively trying to arrange Portuguese citizenship for Karisma and their children. According to him, the move was meant to shield all three of Sunjay's children, including his daughter with Priya Sachdev, from inheritance tax on overseas properties, since Portugal does not impose such taxes.

"She was told that she will have to give up Indian citizenship if she took up Portuguese citizenship and she refused," Karisma's lawyer explained. He added that it was "a little surprising" Sunjay would exclude his children from overseas properties in a March will, only to plan for their financial security abroad shortly after.

According to Bar and Bench, Priya Sachdev's lawyer countered the claims by stressing that Sunjay's children were not left without means, pointing to assets worth Rs 1,900 crore allegedly given to them. However, sources indicated that these assets remain under Priya's control through the RK family trust, leaving the children without direct access.

Meanwhile, Rani Kapur's counsel stated that while the late industrialist's mother is affected, the dispute is "really more between Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdev, whether there is a will or there is no will etc." He added that Rani Kapur would file her response in due course.

