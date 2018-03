Karisma Kapoor To Son Kiaan On His 8th Birthday: 'Reach For The Stars'

Highlights Kiaan's birthday falls a day after his sister Sameira's For Sameira, Karisma shared two pictures Sameira and Kiaan are Karisma and Sanjay Kapur's children

Karisma Kapoor had the sweetest things to say to her son Kiaan Raj Kapoor on his 8th birthday on March 12. "Happy birthday, my jaan #reachforthestars #mama'sjaan #pokemongo," Karisma captioned a photo of Kiaan playing with balloons. Kiaan's birthday falls a day after his elder sister Sameira's birthday on March 11 . For Sameira, Karisma had shared two pictures - one throwback and one from a recent event and said: "Happy 13th, mama's love #forever." Sameira and Kiaan are Karisma's children from her first marriage to businessman Sanjay Kapur.Take a look at Karisma Kapoor's cute birthday wishes for her kids.Sameira and Kiaan are not new to media attention and they have been photographed with their mother and aunt Kareena Kapoor at various outings. Karisma often posts pictures from Kapoor family gala, which also feature her children. Like on Taimur's (Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son) birthday, Sameira and Kiaan kept him company all day long.At the Kapoor's Christmas brunch, Sameira and Kiaan mingled with their great-grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor. Of course, Tamiur joined them.Here are some more pictures from their family outings: Karisma and Sanjay Kapur were married from 2003 to 2016 and after their divorce, Sanjay Kapur married Priya Sachdeva while Karisma is reportedly dating businessman Sandeep Toshniwal.Karisma Kapoor is the star of Nineties' films likeandamong others. She was last seen in 2012 filmand has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's December-release