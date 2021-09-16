Karisma Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic, Asks Fans To Guess The Film

Karisma Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy therealkarismakapoor)

Did you see Karisma Kapoor's latest Instagram entry? It is right to say that she has mastered the game of throwbacks. The 47-year-old actress charmed fans by sharing another gorgeous memory from one of her films. In the photo, Karisma can be seen wearing a brown tank top, leaving her hair open and messy. She matched her dark eyeliner with kohl-rimmed eyes, thick brows and matte lips. Getting all the good looks from her lineage, Karisma looks gorgeous as ever while posing for the camera. Karisma Kapoor captioned the post: "Looking back ???? Still trying to figure out which film this is from ???? any guesses?" and she added the hashtag #throwbackthursday #guessinggame???? to her post. The actress' Instafam filled up the comments section of her post with love-struck emojis. In the caption, she asked her fans to guess the film from which she posted this still.

Karisma's Instagram profile is a proof of her love for family, fashion, fitness and flashbacks. Here are some more throwbacks shared by Karisma Kapoor:

Karisma Kapoor is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She is the granddaughter of renowned filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and cousin Ranbir Kapoor (son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor) are also famous Bollywood stars.

In terms of films, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she was seen in cameo roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero. Karisma Kapoor's last project was ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood.