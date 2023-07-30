Karisma Kapoor And Sonali Bendre Recreate Mhare Hiwda Mein Nache Mor. Tabu Reacts

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: iamsonalibendre)

When two OGs reunite in one frame, one can't help but watch in awe. Something similar happened when Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Saath Saath Hain co-stars Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre joined each other on the sets of India's Best Dancer. Their impromptu reunion surely called for a recreation of the iconic dance number from their much-loved 1999 film Hum Saath Saath Hain. Therefore, Karisma and Sonali didn't disappoint their fans, as they grooved to Mhare Hiwda Mein Nache Mor. Sharing the clip, Sonali revealed that she “missed” her fellow co-stars Tabu and Neelam Kothari Soni. Sonali wrote in the caption, “Had to remake this one… Reminiscing the g(old) time! Missed you, Tabu and Neelam Kothari Soni.”

In the clip, Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre are seen acing the hook steps of the track. Tabu was quick to acknowledge Sonali Bendre's post. In the comments section, the Drishyam actress dropped multiple laughing emoticons. Symbolising the music video of Mhare Hiwda Mein Nache Mor, Karisma Kapoor dropped a handful of orange hearts, a peacock and hug emoticons.

Needless to say, the video has gone viral on social media.

Sooraj Barjatya's family drama was one of the much-loved movies of the late 90s. The movie, apart from Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari, also featured Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath, Shakti Kapoor and the late actress Reema Lagoo.

This video with Sonali Bendre comes a few months after Karisma Kapoor reunited with her Dil To Pagal Hai co-star Madhuri Dixit. Karisma shared a series of pictures and videos, featuring her and “Bollywood's Dhak-Dhak girl” dancing to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's Balam Pichkari. Karisma shared the post with the caption, “Dance of envy” which was struck and the word “friendship” was written instead. The caption hinted at the instrumental piece from Yash Chopra's 1997 film, wherein Madhuri and Karisma's respective characters Pooja and Nisha performed a dance-off. This dance-off was synonymous with the competition between the two characters, who were in love with Shah Rukh Khan's character Rahul. Apart from the three stars, the movie also featured Akshay Kumar in a cameo role.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in ALTBalaji's web series Mentalhood. The actress has recently wrapped shooting for Homi Adajania's directorial Murder Mubarak, wherein she will share the screen space with Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra among others. Karisma will next be seen in a project titled Brown.