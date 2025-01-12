Kareena Kapoor's Sunday Brunch Is Proof Of Her "Obsession" With Gujarati Food

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram is a treasure trove of her fun personal life and every single thing that she loves. Her feed is also proof that a Kapoor's love for food is eternal. This Sunday, it's a Gujarati feast for her brunch.

On Sunday afternoon, Kareena shared pictures of some Gujarati delicacies sent in by her friend and manager Poonam Damania on her Instagram Stories section, where she is obsessing over yummy delicacies such as "kadi and undhiyoo".

Along with a picture of the food, she added the caption, "Yar kadi and undhiyooo.. Everyone knows my obsession for Gujju food na... Thank you to my Poonie...," she wrote as the caption.

Check out the picture here:

For new year, Kareena was holidaying in Switzerland with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

After the vacations, Kareena shared a string of pictures on her feed, and captioned the post as, "Headed home with this mood for 2025."

On the work front, Kareena has been having an incredible run at the movies with back to back theatrical and OTT releases. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again along with Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

As for her upcoming projects, Kareena will be teaming up with director Meghna Gulzar for her drama, which is titled Daayra for now, as per reports. The same reports also state that Ayushmann Khurrana will play the lead.

