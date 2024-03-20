Kareena Kapoor's Shout Out To Brother-In-Law Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express: 'So Proud Of You'

Image instagrammed by Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

Ahead of Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express's release, Kareena Kapoor gave the film a loud shout out. Sharing the poster of the film and tagging Kunal Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "So so so funny and brilliantly directed... So proud of you." Tagging the cast, Kareena wrote, "Outstanding performances." Tagging Farhan Akhtar and excel movies, Kareena wrote, "Bravo guys." The film already had two special screenings. The second screening of the comedy-drama was recently held in Mumbai, where Kunal Kemmu, the film's director, was spotted alongside lead actors Divyenndu and Pratik Gandhi. His wife and actress Soha Ali Khan was also present at the event. Several celebrities including Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sayani Gupta, Sharman Joshi, and Cyrus Sahukar were also in attendance.

Earlier, while speaking with news agency ANI, Kunal Kemmu shared his thoughts on working as a director for the first time. He said, "I never thought I would be directing this film... I had romanticised about it but did not plan anything. I liked writing so when I wrote the script for the film, I thought I would just act in it...those who read the script said that I had written the movie differently and I should myself make it, but that time I did not take it seriously...I am very happy that I took this decision to direct the film myself...I had a lot of fun."

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Madgaon Express features Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi, and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles. Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam are also a part of this comedy-drama.