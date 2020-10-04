Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Greeting For Sister-In-Law Soha Ali Khan Is Everything

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena posted a throwback with Soha, Inaaya and Taimur

"We love you," wrote Kareena Kapoor

"My beautiful sister-in-law," she added

Soha Ali Khan's closest friends, colleagues and fans posted on the social media, expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for her. One such wish arrived from Soha's sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor (who is married to married to Soha's brother Saif Ali Khan). Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor posted a greyscale throwback picture on her Instagram profile on Sunday. Besides the birthday girl and Kareena, the photograph also features Soha and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya and Saif and Kareena's son Taimur Ali Khan. We are all hearts for the picture. "Witty, cool, intelligent, bright, funny, loving, warm, supportive and pillar of the family, Inaaya's mom, Saifu and Saba's sister and my beautiful sister-in-law... Happy birthday. We love you," wrote Kareena. Soha's BFF Neha Dhupia also commented on Kareena's post. She wrote: "Dedicating this day for the love of Sohe."

See Kareena Kapoor's birthday wish for Soha here:

Birthday girl Soha Ali Khan posted a super cute picture of herself along with her daughter Inaaya and she wrote: "Best birthday present ever."

Kunal Kemmu wished Soha with these words: "To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn't know I had. The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the Dictionary when I'm out of words. Happy Birthday my love."

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late Nawab of Pataudi, Mansoor Ali Khan, one of India's most legendary cricketers. Soha is best known for featuring in films such as Rang De Basanti, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Dil Maange More, Khoya Khoya Chand, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, and Ghayal: Once Again, among others.