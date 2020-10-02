With 'Holiday Mode On', Soha Ali Khan Is Chilling And How

Soha Ali Khan shared this photo (courtesy sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are chilling and how. Soha, who has been sharing snippets of her chill mode on Instagram, finally revealed that she's on vacation. Sharing a photo of herself at what appears to be a vacation villa, Soha wrote: "Holiday mode on." The photo reveals that Soha's idea of a perfect vacation involves spending her time in comfy separates by her favourite label, her hair tied in a messy bun, and some major chilling on a wooden swing. Soha also got a photoshoot done on the stairs at the resort because life is full of "ups and downs." Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu also celebrated their daughter Inaaya's birthday at the holiday destination. Here are a few pages from Soha's holiday album:

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu recently celebrated Inaaya's birthday at the holiday home and looks like got a little photoshoot done. Sharing a snippet from the photoshoot, Soha wished her little one with this birthday greeting: "Three years old today."

Even little Inaaya has birthday blues, a glimpse of which made it to Soha Ali Khan's Instagram.

Soha Ali Khan is best known for starring in films such as Dil Maange More, Pyaar Mein Twist, Khoya Khoya Chand, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Ghayal: Once Again among others. She was last seen in 2018 movie Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.Kunal Kemmu currently features on the web show Abhay 2 . In films, he was last seen in Lootcase. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and Inaaya was born to the couple in 2017.