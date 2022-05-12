Kareena Kapoor Wished Manager Poonam Damania On Her Birthday Like This

Kareena Kapoor with Poonam Damania. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor has been winning the social media game for quite some time now. The actress' Instagram timeline is a mix of professional and personal updates with pictures of her loved ones thrown in for good measure. For instance, on Thursday, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of her manager Poonam Damania wishing her a happy birthday. In the image – where Kareena Kapoor is wearing her famous pout – the star is seen alongside her manager, posing for the camera. In a note, she added, “Happy birthday to my precious Poonie. I love you so much,” with a bunch of heart emojis.

See the post here:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Last year too, Kareena Kapoor had dedicated a special post on Poonam Damania's birthday. Sharing a warm photo of the two, Kareena said, “Happy Birthday, Poonie. You and me together forever. Celebrations soon... till then, stay safe, stay well and know that I love you Poonam Damania.”

Poonam replied to the post by saying, “My darling Bebo, I love you to the moon and back...we will always be together... onwards and upwards always. I miss you.”

This year, Kareena Kapoor's birthday post for her manager comes at a time when the star is shooting for her OTT debut in Kalimpong, West Bengal. The actress has begun to shoot for the Netflix original film The Devotion of Suspect X co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film will mark her maiden collaboration with Sujoy Ghosh, who is directing the project.

On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor shared an image of herself from the first day of the shoot, where she can be seen getting her hair and makeup done with snow-capped mountains in the background. In the caption, she wrote, “Day1- Kalimpong...The Devotion Of Suspect X. "

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, alongside the late Irrfan Khan. Her next project is Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.