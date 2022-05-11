Kareena Kapoor Is At A Location With A View For The Devotion Of Suspect X Shoot. Can You Guess The Place?

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor is all set for the shooting of her next film The Devotion Of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena Kapoor is shooting for the film in Kalimpong (a hill station in West Bengal) and she shared a picture of the stunning view in her latest Instagram entry. Kareena Kapoor can be seen getting he hair and makeup done as she soaks in the view. The actress captioned it: "Day1- Kalimpong...The Devotion Of Suspect X." The film will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and it will mark their first collaborative project together.

Check out Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Kareena Kapoor's co-stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat checked into Darjeeling and shared this image. Check it out:

Kareena Kapoor and her co-stars surely know how to have fun on the sets of the film. Kareena's co-star Vijay Varma shared this super fun video, in which he said the iconic K3G dialogue and said, "Kaun hai jisne mudke mujhe nahi dekha," which was followed by Kareena Kapoor's priceless expression. He captioned the post: "The only gag I ever wanted to play with Kareena Kapoor, the only and ultimate Poo. From behind the scenes of #TheDevotionOfSuspectX."

This is the video we are talking about:

Kareena Kapoor announced her association with the project by sharing this video from the film's sets and she captioned it: "And so it begins... 12th Street Entertainment and Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures present a Netflix Original directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Produced by Jay Shewakramani and Akshai Puri. Produced by Sujoy Ghosh and Thomas Kim."

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.