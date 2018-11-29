Kareena Kapoor's Aaj Ki Party Is At The Pilates Studio. Dare To Join?

Kareena Kapoor in a still from Instagram video (courtesy namratapurohit)

Highlights Pilates expert Namrata Purohit shared a video of Kareena working out "Kareena and I totally losing control," she captioned the video Kareena can be seen working out to the song Aaj Ki Party

Kareena Kapoor, who has a reputation for being a fitness freak, is prepping for the weekend and how! In a new video shared on Pilates expert Namrata Purohit's Instagram, the 38-year-old actress can be seen sweating it out at the workout studio. And guess the song that Kareena was working out to? It's one from the playlist of songs featuring Kareena - Aaj Ki Party from 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. In the video, even Namrata Purohit joins Kareena for the work-out session and the two can be seen working out in absolute sync. "Kareena and I totally losing control. Hahaha... aaj ki party humari taraf se," Namrata captioned her post.

In another video of the workout session, shared on Instagram story, Namrata can be heard saying: "Why is it such a long song?" to which Kareena replies: "I didn't realise it then. I'm realising it now!"

Dare to join Kareena Kapoor at the gym?

This is not the first time that Kareena Kapoor has made us look bad with her gym videos. This new post of Kareena reminds us of the "crazy circuit work-out" video, featuring both Kareena and Malaika Arora, previously shared by the fitness trainer on her page. Kareena often feature on Namrata's Instagram feed, setting the fitness goal higher and higher every time as she does and here are some of our favourites.

Kareena reportedly joined Namrata Purohit's fitness studio last year, a couple of months after she welcomed Taimur. Kareena, who is known for her impressive gym attendance, signed up for a strict fitness regime to lose the post pregnancy weight after Taimur was born in December 2016. All of last year, she often featured in headlines for losing the post pregnancy weight within a short span of time.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding and has Karan Johar's Takht in the line-up. She has also signed a film with Akshay Kumar, titled Good News.