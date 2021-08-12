Kareena Kapoor Wished 'Beautiful' Birthday Girl Sara Ali Khan Like This

Kareena with Sara. (courtesy kareenakapoor.arabic)

Highlights Kareena is married to Sara's dad Saif Ali Khan

"Happy birthday beautiful," wrote Kareena

Sara wrote: "Thank you," adding hug emojis

Happy Birthday, Sara Ali Khan! Thee actress, who turned 26 today, has been thanking friends, fans and family members on social media for all the wishes. Kareena Kapoor, who is married to Sara's dad Saif Ali Khan, shared a picture of the birthday girl on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Happy birthday beautiful. Have the best one ever." She added a couple of heart emojis along with it. Sara Ali Khan, responding to Kareena's greeting, wrote in her Instagram story: "Thank you," adding hug emojis. Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan frequently trend for their Instagram exchanges.

This is how Sara Ali Khan thanked Kareena:

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Sara Ali Khan, on her birthday, shared this super curt Reel on Instagram and wrote: "Quarter century over! 26 years of living, laughing and loving."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in the year 2012. They have worked together in films such as Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan. They also shared screen space in the 2008 film Tashan, during the shooting of which they fell in love. Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan's kids with his ex-wife and actress Amrita Singh. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and the couple got divorced in 2004.

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming project is Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. She was last seen as a host of her talk show What Women Want Season 3. Kareena Kapoor will also co-produce a film with Ekta Kapoor.

Sara's upcoming project includes Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan.