Kareena Kapoor Watched Four More Shots Please! With Besties. Here's Her Review

A throwback pic of the Kapoor and Arora sisters (courtesy therealkarismakapoor)

Highlights Kareena shared her review of the new season on Instagram

"Loved it," she wrote

Malaika, Karisma, Amrita also shared how much they enjoyed the new season

Kareena Kapoor and her "girl gang" were clearly looking forward to the new season of Four More Shots Please! And hence when it released on Amazon Prime Videos on Friday, the quartet kept their virtual movie date and had the best Friday ever! Kareena, her sister Karisma Kapoor and their besties the Arora sisters Malaika and Amrita, shared a screenshots of what appears to be the four of them watching Four More Shots Please! on a video conferencing with their respective reviews of the show. Sass queen Kareena wrote: "I'm quite content with us four, but there's no harm in four more. Love it," while Karisma added: "Girl gang binge time... Friday evening done right!"

Malaika gave her thumbs up to the show in a rather creative way as she wrote: "When the lockdown gives us fomo... four more girls to chill with... A perfect evening with my girls and Four More Shots Please!." Meanwhile for Amrita, there's "Nothing better than binge watching with my girls... always there to share the laughs and understand the emotions."

On Thursday, Kareena had hinted that there could be a Four More Shots Please!season featuring her, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita with this conversation of hers on Instagram. Four More Shots Please! is about the priceless bond between four besties played by Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo.

In his review of the Amazon Prime Video show for NDTV, critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Four More Shots Please! S2, shot through with wit and warmth, swings between the fizzy and the fulsome, the tantalising and the tender, with striking poise. The show sets a scorching pace, pausing for breath once in a while to zoom in on both the angular and the granular of the highs and lows of the lives of Damini, Anjana, Umang and Siddhi."

If you haven't watched Four More Shots Please! yet, what are you waiting for?