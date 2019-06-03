Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Send Holiday Greetings From Tuscany

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. (Image courtesy: poonamdamania)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan managed to scoop some time off their busy schedules and they are having a great time along with their son Taimur in Tuscany, Italy. The pictures from their Tuscan vacation are going crazy viral on social media. Kareena and Saif are both social media recluses but thanks to Kareena's fan clubs and her manager Poonam Damania, we got a glimpse of the Pataudi family's fun-filled holiday. In one of the pictures shared by Poonam Damania, Kareena, dressed in a printed dress can be seen holding Taimur in her arms while Saif complements her in a striped t-shirt and a pair of distressed denims. Taimur looks super cute in a sea green t-shirt and white shorts. "Hello from Tuscany from the Pataudis," Poonam Damania captioned the post.

Take a look at the picture here:

Our Monday morning surely got better after looking at this picture of the Pataudis. Kareena's manager captioned the post: "Monday morning with the Pataudis."

Kareena and Saif are busy soaking up the Tuscany sun and these picture of the star couple are proof. "Soaking in the sun," read the caption on one of the pictures.

On the work front, both Kareena and Saif have a super busy year. Kareena will soon be seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Dance India Dance. She also has Good News and Karan Johar's Takht in the pipeline.

Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen in the second season of Netflix's web-series Sacred Games. His line-up of films also includes Hunter, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, Bhoot Police and Jaawaani Jaaneman.