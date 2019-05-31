Is Kareena Kapoor Set To Be The Highest Paid TV Star? She Says...

Kareena Kapoor on the sets of Dance India Dance - Battle Of The Champions.

Kareena Kapoor is all set for her television debut as soon as the latest edition of dance reality show Dance India Dance airs and with it she will reportedly become the highest paid actor on Indian television. When mid-day asked Kareena if the reports of her handsome fees for the show were true, the Veere Di Wedding actress replied: "If a male judge is getting a certain amount, a female judge should also get the same. I got what I deserve for the hours I will be putting in." Kareena Kapoor is one of three judges on Dance India Dance - Battle Of The Champions along with musician Raftaar and choreographer Bosco Martis.

Kareena Kapoor, who has plenty of Bollywood films on her plate, also told mid-day that she negotiated fewer working hours for the show as she wanted to spend adequate time with her son Taimur. "I made it clear that I don't work for more than eight hours because of my son (Taimur). Sometimes, I can make an exception of working up to 12 hours. The makers have been kind and worked out everything the way I wanted," said Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in 2018's Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Her next film is Good News, featuring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Kareena Kapoor has a small role in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium while she has also signed up for Karan Johar's Takht.

Needless to say, Kareena Kapoor's work calendar is quite full.