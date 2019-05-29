Sharmila Tagore To Taimur Ali Khan, Almost Full House In This Pataudi Family Pic

Soha Ali Khan Instagrammed this photo (courtesy sakpataudi)

What a wonderful day when you wake up to a photo full of the Pataudis - Saif and Soha Ali Khan with their mother Sharmila Tagore, Saif's actress wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur, and also Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan - Saif's children with his first wife Amrita Singh. Such fam-jams often take place at Saif Ali Khan's home with not only the Pataudis but also with the Kapoors. Sharing a photo from Monday night - when the fam squad was chilling at Saif's home - Soha wrote: "Like the branches of a tree" and added: "missing a few." Well, Soha's actor husband Kunal Kemmu, their daughter Inaaya and Soha and Saif's sister Saba Khan appear to be the missing ones.

In the photo, Saif can be seen sandwiched between Ibrahim and Sara while Taimur is plonked on Kareena's lap. Soha has her arms wrapped around nephew Ibrahim while Sharmila Tagore poses with her son. Looks like it was almost bed-time for Taimur and we his pyjamas BTW.

Take a look at the fam-pic here.

If you missed Kunal Kemmu there, here are some glimpses of his birthday celebrations from last Friday. He had a blockbuster birthday party with Saif and Kareena on the guest list.

And if you also missed little Inaaya, here's how she wished her father on his birthday:

Soha Ali Khan's latest photo reminded us of Sara's Christmas celebrations with Kareena and Taimur at Saif's house last year. Talking about her equation with Kareena on Koffee With Karan, Sara said she's super-fun to hang-out with and that she would love to go shopping with Kareena.

