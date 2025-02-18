On A Scale Of 1 To Kareena Kapoor, How Many Of These Workout Routines Can You Do?

It goes without saying that Kareena Kapoor is a total fitness freak. From yoga to intense gym sessions, she does it all to stay in top shape. Now, her fitness trainer, Mahesh, has dropped a new video on Instagram, and it is pure workout goals.

In the clip, Kareena Kapoor is seen crushing her workout like a pro – doing cardio, lifting weights and powering through every move with sheer determination. But the best part? The fire in her eyes as she gives it her all. Too good Kareena, too good.

“GET ON THE FLOOR and kill it with strength,” read the text attached to the post.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, made headlines following a shocking robbery attempt at their Mumbai residence last month. The intruder stabbed Saif, leading to two major surgeries, including the removal of a three-inch knife blade lodged dangerously close to his spine.

In the wake of the incident, security around the family has been significantly tightened. On Saturday, Kareena stepped out to attend her father, Randhir Kapoor's 78th birthday bash. The actress' sons, Taimur and Jeh, accompanied her at the happy event.

While Kareena gracefully posed for the paparazzi, she made sure to politely remind them not to photograph her children.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Kareena can be heard saying, "Mera photos leke aap log please chale jaao. Bachchon ka bola tha." (You can take my pictures and leave, please. I had told you about the kids.)

The photographers assured her they wouldn't click pictures of Taimur and Jeh.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again. The Rohit Shetty directorial also featured Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff.