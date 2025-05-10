Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra And Other Celebs React To India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Tensions along the Line of Control escalated after Operation Sindoor. India launched Operation Sindoor in response to a May 2025 terror attack. President Trump announced a full ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Ever since Operation Sindoor by the Indian Forces on May 7, tension along the LoC escalated with both sides attacking each other. The Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

To everyone's relief, earlier today at 5:25 PM, US President Donald Trump shared that India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire following a "long night of talks" mediated by the United States.

His tweet read, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries for using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Minutes later, both India's Ministry of External Affairs and the foreign ministry in Pakistan, also confirmed the same.

This has led to a sigh of relief across the nation. The Indian Film Fraternity took to social media, to express their gratitude.

Raveena Tandon expressed her relief soon after reports of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan surfaced on social media, after a Tweet by US President Donald Trump.

Raveena wrote on her IG handle, "If this is true, then it's a welcome decision. #ceasefire."

She added, "But make no mistake, the day India bleeds again #statesponsoredterrorism it will be an act of war and then there will be hell to pay.The #IMF had better keep track of where their money goes, the big powers may have sanctioned this loans to get their earlier loans paid back or so that there is more ammunition bought or whatever. But now AND never should Bharat Bleed Again."

Raveena captioned the post, "#Ceasefire, but few things are pretty clear. I will support my country in ways that as a citizen I can. #mycountrymylife #bharatforever This has shown us who are friends and not. My country's enemy is mine ."

Triptii Dimri shared the news on her Instagram story with some pink heart emojis:

Instagram/Triptii Dimri

Kareena Kapoor Khan put up a simple text in her Instagram stories, "Rab Rakha. Jai Hind."

Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Khan

Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Om Namah Shivaay."

Instagram/Parineeti Chopra

Ananya shared a post announcing the ceasefire on her Instagram stories with a folded hands emoji.

Instagram/Ananya Panday

Ishaan Khatter too shared a similar post, have a look:

Instagram/Ishaan Khatter

Some of the other Bollywood stars who rejoiced, include Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, who all shared the news on their Instagram stories with folded hand emojis.

Have a look here:

Instagram/Varun Dhawan

Instagram/Huma Qureshi

Instagram/Hina Khan

Instagram/Ibrahim Ali Khan

Tensions have been steadily increasing between both countries since the Pahalgam Attack followed by Operation Sindoor. It is a moment of utmost relief as a ceasefire has now been declared, as citizens recover from the ghastly occurences of the last few days.

(Inputs from IANS)