Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora Twinning At Weekend Party Is A Double Stunner

Highlights Kareena and Malaika partied together on Thursday Malaika shared a few pictures on Instagram Malaika and Kareena can be seen twinning in one of the pics

How to welcome the weekend? Like Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora! The BFF trio unwound at Amrita Arora's house party - terrace party to be specific - and Malaika was kind enough to share a few glimpses of the night with her fans and followers. Malaika Arora's party album included two pictures, one of which was reserved just for a cool snap of herself and Kareena. Apart from setting friendship goals, Malaika and Kareena also set major twinning goals as they both opted for a denim-and-tee look. Kareena was stunning as ever in a pair of distressed denims and an Adidas tee while Malaika was smartly put together in a pair of flared denims and a Gucci halter neck.

"Summer nights... terrace nights," she captioned the photo, only to be corrected by some on her Instafam, like actress Kritika Kamra, who wrote: "More like stunner nights." Karisma Kapoor, who must have missed the party, dropped the heart emojis. Kareena, Malaika and Amrita's party guestlist also included TV show director Vahbiz Mehta, Delnaz Daruwala and make-up artist Mallika Bhat.

Let's go inside Malaika and Kareena's summer night party:

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are often spotted partying together, hanging out together and even checking in to the gym together - best friends always have a lot to catch up to, after all. Malaika Arora also made an appearance on a radio show hosted by Kareena Kapoor, on which she opened up about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan for the first time.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is busy filming her next Good News, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

